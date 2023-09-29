Sewer rates to increase in Belton in October

The City said water and drainage rates are unchanged, but sewer rates will increase to provide revenue for "operating and capital needs".

BELTON, Texas — New utility rates for the City of Belton are set to go into effect in October, according to a release by the City, after the passing of the Fiscal Year 2024 budget.

While water and drainage rates will reportedly be unchanged, the City said sewer rates will increase to provide revenue for "operating and capital needs", including significant costs for an expansion at the water treatment plant.

The City of Belton said billing for sewer usage is based on water consumption. The base rate for sewer, which includes the first 2,000 gallons, will reportedly increase by $1.13 per month. The City said the volumetric rate will increase from $7.50 to $8 for each 1,000 gallons above the 2,000 gallons included in the base rate.

The City broke the cost change down by explaining it with an example: a Belton resident who uses 6,000 gallons of water would see an increase of $3.13 to their monthly sewer bill. The City also stated customers who live outside the Belton city limits pay 1.25x the in-city rates.

According to the City, revenue generated from the rate increase will be used for the future expansion of the Temple-Belton Wastewater Treatment Plant. The expansion is reportedly a $60 million project, with Belton's share being $15 million.

Funds will also be used to replace aging infrastructure and other vital projects, said the City.

Three new positions are also reportedly being added to address the increasing customer count.

For more information, visit https://www.beltontexas.gov/news_detail_T11_R1092.php.