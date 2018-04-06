Two years ago, Frank's Marina was dealing with a unique problem among Texas lakes.

There was too much water and it sunk a lot of their options.

"Food and alcohol sales, all of that just shut down," marina manager Brandon Kirsch said. "The flooding really shut us down, the water was in the parking lot."

Now, the marina is afloat, again. Everything is upgraded, boats are once again available to rent and there are new options available beginning June 4th.

Kayaks and paddle boarding of all sizes, the biggest of which can hold six-to-eight peolpe and comes with four paddles, according to Kirsch.

The North Point Yacht Club was also damaged in 2016 floods after it had just changed management.

Now, there's a patio and new food options.

"We are offering fresh-made sandwiches from Green Door Grill," club manager Jason Amescua said. "They are coming to us every weekend."

Add the fact that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently opened Miller Springs Park, which Temple-local Joey Breard said he was glad to get back to visit.

"I used to get out here every day in high school," he said.

If you've never tried paddle boarding and want to see Andrew's demonstration, click play on the video above.

