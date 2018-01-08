Another wildfire was burning on Fort Hood Wednesday less than 24 hours after firefighters had fully contained separate fires that had been burning since July 17, according to Fort Hood officials.

The fire started at the Blackwell ranges Tuesday afternoon after the post's Directorate of Emergency Services cleared all firefighters from the area following Monday's rainfall.

“The current weather conditions continue to pose a severe fire threat not only on the installation, but off the installation, as well,” said Fort Hood Fire Chief Sergio Campos. “Therefore, I am concerned about the threat of fire … period. As I am sure any fire chief would tell you, the main concern is an urban wildland interface incident, such as the fires experienced in Coryell County and other parts of Texas, which threatened residents.”

Post officials said while smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away, it was not threatening any personnel or structures.

Photos sent from Fort Hood showed UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters making Bambi Bucket water drops.

Post officials also said bulldozers were being used to contain the fire while ground crews attacked hot spots.

The post also received assistance from the Killeen Fire Department under its mutual aid agreement.

“The amount of work that has been provided has been astonishing,” the fire chief said in praise of the effort. “Personnel fighting the fight at the actual incident have worked long hours in historical hot weather conditions.”

Fort Hood Garrison Commander Col. Hank Perry also commended the firefighting efforts, and the teamwork of Fort Hood tenant units and organizations.

“Since fires were first spotted July 17, this has been an amazing team effort,” Perry said, noting assistance from the 1st Cavalry Division, Division West, 36th Engineer Brigade, the Royal Netherlands Air Force, and U.S. Army National Guard units training on the installation have been instrumental in battling the blazes in the range area.

