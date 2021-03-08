Transcripts from Cuomo investigation released by New York State Attorney General's office

Earlier this year, Andrew Cuomo was accused by several women of sexual harassment, or inappropriate behavior.

NEW YORK — The New York State Attorney General's (OAG) office announced Wednesday it has begun releasing transcripts and corresponding exhibits from an independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations against former governor Andrew Cuomo.

Earlier this year, Cuomo was accused by several women of sexual harassment, or inappropriate behavior. Cuomo has repeatedly denied those allegations

Among the transcripts released on Wednesday are from Cuomo himself, as well as the women who made the allegations. You can read them on the Attorney General's website: https://ag.ny.gov/CuomoIndependentInvestigation

New York Attorney General Letitia James released the report in August. The investigation was led by independent investigators Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark.

The Attorney General's office says it was asked by several district attorneys to hold off on releasing the transcripts, as well as other evidence until they could investigate and determine if criminal charges should be filed against Cuomo.

In October, the Albany County Sheriff's office filed a criminal complaint against Cuomo in Albany City Court. According to the Attorney General's office, the Albany County District Attorney's office then informed the OAG that it would release evidence to Cuomo to comply with the state's discovery laws.

New York State law requires that once someone has been charged with a crime, they must be given transcripts and evidence in their case.

The OAG says they are releasing the transcripts and corresponding exhibits on a rolling basis to provide transparency to the people of New York.

Among the transcripts being released:

Subject of Investigation

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo

Complainants

Charlotte Bennett

Lindsay Boylan

Brittany Commisso

Kaitlin

Ana Liss

Virginia Limmiatis

Alyssa McGrath

State Entity Employee #1

State Entity Employee #2

Trooper # 1

Cuomo called some of the allegations fabricated, forcefully denying he touched anyone inappropriately. But he acknowledged making some aides uncomfortable with comments he said he intended as playful, and he apologized for some of his behavior.

He portrayed some of the encounters as misunderstandings attributable to “generational or cultural” differences, a reference in part to his upbringing in an affectionate Italian American family.

However, Cuomo resigned as governor in August.

Cuomo was expected to appear in court on November 17. That date has been pushed back because the Albany County District Attorney said that the criminal complaint filed by the Albany Sheriff's Office on October 28 was "potentially defective."

The complaint accused former Governor Andrew Cuomo of committing a misdemeanor sex crime but did not include a sworn deposition from the victim, which is required for such a case.