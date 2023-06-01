Nitro Extreme brings big names to Temple

Nitro Extreme by Cirque Italia will be in Temple through the weekend of Jan. 6. Stunt drivers from around the world and different movies will perform.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Fast and Furious and Mission Impossible stunt drivers are in Temple this weekend to show off their skills in Nitro Extreme.

Every show put on this weekend will last about two hours. The show manager, Chelsie Nugent, said it'll be like watching a movie in real time.

Nitro Extreme showcases stunt drivers from around the world who perform gravity defying tricks and Big-Budget Movie Stunts.

Nugent said drivers that come from Chile to Poland treat this as a complete lifestyle.

She added that all of the drivers have more the 15 years of experience and they wake up every day, take care of their vehicles and work hard at what they do.

"One of our drivers will actually be in the upcoming Fast and Furious movie," Nugent said.

Texas Today's Meredith Haas took a ride with this stunt driver to see what it was like from his perspective. Check it out here.

Nugent added that this show is unique and is the only one like it in the United States right now and it's unique because it isn't just a bunch of stunts; It's a show too.

There will be automobile stunts such as high-speed spins, two-wheeled driving, epic jumps over obstacles, and pyrotechnic explosions as well as gravity-defying motorcycle tricks and acrobatics.

The turbo powered arena is located in the parking lot of the Temple Mall.

Shows will happen twice daily, except for Friday, through Sunday. Tickets can be bought online or at the event.