Fort Hood DES confirms no active shooter despite social media claims

"All social media reports of active shooter or shots fired on post are false", according to authorities.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Military officials reassure residents via social media a claim of an active shooter situation Sunday afternoon was false.

"All social media reports of active shooter or shots fired on post are false," the post read via the Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services Facebook.

Officials mention two "suspicious males" who were seen with firearms in the area. This caused delays in the Pershing Park area, as stated in the post. The crime or situation was not detailed by authorities.

Update: all access points are now fully open. Follow up investigation will be conducted but there is NO active threat to... Posted by Fort Hood DES Law Enforcement Division on Sunday, July 10, 2022

One of the men however has been arrested, while the other accomplice has not been found. There is no concern that a firearm is with the other suspect, according to Fort Hood DES.

