No active shooter threats at Killeen Mall

KILLEEN, Texas — Police officials have confirmed with a 6 News reporter that there are no "active shooter" threats at the Killeen Mall, Sunday Aug. 29.

Police were contacted after reports of an active shooter circulated around the community.

Police say they were contacted in reference to the welfare of a person who was “potentially” armed. That person has been detained and their identity remains unknown.

Officers were on the scene conducting an investigation. Police have confirmed that parts of the mall are open.

"We would like to let the community know that there are no threats at the Killeen Mall after reports of an “active shooter” circulated this afternoon," officials said.