Central Texas nonprofits benefitting from no bans or restrictions on fireworks

With no severe droughts, Central Texans are clear to have some fun outside the city limits this Fourth of July.

BELTON, Texas — Texas fireworks retailers are officially open and are expecting sales to be sizzling.

Some retailers are expecting a busier year than last as there were bans and show cancellations due to the severe drought in Central Texas.

Fireworks Superstore - Belton off Interstate 14 has more than $350,000 of merchandise to choose from.

Sparklers, fountains, flares and more are all available. At least for now.

If you want the big ticket items, the current store manager Bobbi Aulabaugh, recommends to shop early.

"If you want the bigger ticket items, the ones that do the most boom and make the pretty colors, I would say come get them early," she said. "I had one gentleman in here the other day who bought like $800 worth and he says 'oh this is just my first trip, I'll be back'."

She's expecting even more people to drop a pretty penny on their product especially because drought conditions are significantly better than last year.

"I truly expect the shelves to be empty come July fourth, so we will probably sell all $300,000 worth of product in here," Aulabaugh said.

Those sales don't necessarily go straight into her pocket, or the company's.

When you buy at Fireworks Superstore - Belton, you're actually supporting a local nonprofit.

"Our Five Hills 4-H group and that money will be used to send kids to camp and we give every senior that graduates, a senior buckle," she explained.

The Coryell County agriculture club gets a base or a percentage of the sales to help local kids participate in competitions and events who might not get to.

They operated sales for the 2023 New Year's Eve period and are hoping the 2023 Fourth of July season will be even better.

"We just want to be able to help those kids if they have a desire to do any of those items," Aulabaugh added.

As the support comes in through Fourth of July festivities, Aulabaugh wants people to think safety first.

"Let's not start fires," she said. "We do have display shooting boxes that you can put your items in and set them off, so they are not technically on the ground."

Fireworks retailers are legally allowed to be open until midnight on the Fourth of July, but most will sell out before then.