FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood's Darnall Army Medical Center reaffirmed that they do not have any cases of coronavirus.

The affirmation came after false reports circulated on social media. The center commander, Col. Richard Malish, said the center has expert personnel that handles the treatment and containment of infectious disease so that if a case were to arise, they would be ready to handle it.

"The Fort Hood community should be reassured that our facility stands ready to support it - no matter what the illness or injury," Col. Malish said in a Facebook post.

He added that there are "very few" scenarios that would result in a hospital lock down.

