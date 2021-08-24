Officials: No criminal offense committed in incident tied to Mexia coach's resignation

With the conclusion, the Mexia Police Department said the inquiry into the incident is now closed, without further action.

MEXIA, Texas — The Mexia Police Department and Mexia ISD reported that "no violation of Texas law occurred, and no criminal offense was committed by any party" in an incident related to head football coach and athletic director Brady Bond's sudden resignation.

With that conclusion, the Mexia Police Department said the inquiry is now closed, without further action.

On Friday, Aug. 20, the school district and police announced that Bond has resigned effective immediately and that Mexia PD had opened an "inquiry in to facts and circumstances regarding an incident related to the resignation."

In a Monday update on the situation, the department said nobody had been detained or arrested as a result of the inquiry and that the incident did not involve any juveniles or students.

Bond was hired April 28th as Mexia's head football coach and athletic director, replacing Triston Abron who left after one year to take the same position at Pittsburg. He came from Forney, where he was an assistant.