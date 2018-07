marlin — For the second time, the Marlin Independent School District met in a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss and take action on the Superintendent Michael Seabolt’s contract.

In Tuesday's meeting, again, no decision was made and there are no plans yet to discuss it further.

The board said Seabolt hasn't been accused of anything and he is not being investigated.

No progress has been made on the issue since the almost two-hour meeting held on July 11.

© 2018 KCEN