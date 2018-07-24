Hewitt — No decision was made on the employment status of Hewitt city manager Adam Miles at Monday's city council meeting.

The no decision comes after an executive session lasting more than three hours, during which time the council also talked with lawyers about possible litigation, which was not addressed following the executive session following the meeting.

Miles has been Hewitt's city manager since September 2008.

Both Miles and the city council declined comment following Monday night's city council meeting.

© 2018 KCEN