marlin — The Marlin Independent School District met in a special meeting Wednesday night to discuss and take action on the Superintendent Michael Seabolt’s contract.

Members of the public gathered in the Marlin Middle School Library and watched as the five-member school board decided to go into a closed session.

In the meeting, they discussed Seabolt’s contract, but in the meeting which lasted almost two hours – no decision was made.

