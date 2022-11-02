No injuries after American Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Killeen

Crew members detected smoke in the cargo area.

KILLEEN, Texas — No injuries were reported after an American Airlines plane made an emergency landing at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport on Friday.

Flight 3845 departed Dallas and had to land in Killeen after crew members detected smoke in the cargo area, according to a news release.

Robert Gray Army Airfield Fire and Emergency services responded and met the plane and crew. All 35 passengers and three crew members were safely deplaned and evaluated by emergency personnel.