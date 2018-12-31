WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department responded to a call around 2:40 a.m. Monday about a vehicle that crashed into a storage shed on the 6400 block of N. 19th St. in Waco. No bodies were found inside the vehicle, and police are actively searching for the driver of the car, according to police.

Police said the blue Chevrolet Malibu was found engulfed in flames but the fire department was able to put the fire out and pull the car out from the shed to search for any bodies inside.

About five units of the storage shed were damaged, according to police. The cost of the damage hasn't been determined yet.

Police have contacted the owner of the car but have not received word on the identity or their whereabouts.

