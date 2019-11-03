WACO, Texas — The YMCA of Central Texas announced in an email to its members that there was no presence of Legionella bacteria found in its water.

There was a concern the YMCA may have been exposed to the bacteria on Feb. 26 while the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District investigated the occurrence of it in two local residents.

The YMCA hired a Center for Disease Control and Prevention ELITE certified lab to take water samples throughout the facility, with help from the WMCPHD, the email said.

The lab told the YMCA its findings on Friday.

"I would like to commend our Aquatic Director and other staff for exceeding the health department’s standards with our pool and whirlpool maintenance," the email said. "The YMCA has a water management program in place, but will work with a CDC ELITE Environmental Consultant to continue to monitor our water distribution system."

The YMCA also said in the email that it apologizes for any inconveniences members had during the testing.

"The YMCA would like to thank you for your support over the years and we look forward to continuing to provide great service for many years to come," the email said.

