No More Mandate | Clarifying how Governor Abbott's announcement impacts local businesses, schools

With Governor Abbott rescinding the mask mandate on March 10, we explain how this may effect local businesses and schools

WACO, Texas — For the first time in nearly a year, things may look much different than they have been when you head to your nearest grocery store, local business or restaurant.

Come March 10, Governor Greg Abbott will rescind the statewide mask mandate and open businesses to 100 percent. Abbott still encourages Texans to wear masks, but no one can be penalized or jailed if they do not.

Coleburn Davis owns the Brazos River Supply Co. in Downtown Waco. He will allow his customers to choose for themselves.

"I don’t know if we’ll do a whole lot to change the operation based on the new orders from the governor. I know that families are going to do what they’re going to do to keep themselves safe. If that means, continuing to wear a mask, that’s great. We’re continuing to see more people come back to Waco and we really enjoy that,” Davis said.

Davis said that most business owners in Downtown Waco are focused more on steady business and getting ready for the busy season.

"With spring break this month, and as it’s warming up, and people are getting out and about, we just look forward to seeing our guests here in town,” he said.

Now that Abbott has taken the mask mandate into his own hands, the only way for a local official to fight for a mandate will be difficult, explains Texas Tribune reporter Reese Oxner.

“If COVID hospitalizations reach over 15 percent of the bed capacity, then a county judge after a week straight of that put in some of these guidelines, even then they are limited, they can’t punish people for not wearing face masks and they also can’t reduce capacity for any type of entity, less than 50 percent," Oxner said.

Schools could be impacted too. Currently in Central Texas, Waco, Killeen, Belton, Midway, Temple and Cooperas Cove ISDs said they will continue to operate as they have been, but will speak with local health officials and the Texas Educators Agency.

The Texas Classroom Teacher's Association issued a statement that was against the mask mandate on Tuesday.

"The removal of statewide health protocols is premature and will undo the progress that we have been making in getting the virus under control," TCTA Executive Director Jeri Stone said.

TEA said that they will be releasing public health guidelines later this week.