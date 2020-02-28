TEMPLE, Texas — Temple fire officials report that no one was hurt after they were called to fire at 2610 San Jacinto Rd. just after 3:30 p.m.

When three units arrived, no one was found in the home.

It is not clear how the fire started. The department said the fire is still under investigation.

