No remote learning at Temple ISD in 2021-2022 school year, district says

Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said remote learning was much less effective, especially for younger students.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott announced Tuesday there would be no remote learning in the 2021-2022 school year.

Ott said the district would develop and revise the current health and safety protocols that are consistent with local authority guidance.

“Our data shows that students who were enrolled in on-campus learning out-performed their remote learning peers across the board," Ott said. "At this point, more than 80% of students in Temple ISD have returned to in-person learning and our health and safety protocols have demonstrated effective results in minimizing the spread of the virus. Temple ISD has not closed a single campus this year due to reaching the 2% threshold as advised by the Bell County Health District.”

Ott said Local Health Authority Dr. Janice Smith believes Temple ISD was a model school district when it comes to developing and implementing health and safety protocols for minimizing the spread of the virus.

“I have no reservations about their return to full in-person learning knowing the district will work with us on developing and revising safety protocols next year,” Smith said.

Ott said TISD and Bell County Public Health will be monitor the situation and make revisions to those protocols as needed to adapt to any significant changes in the course of the pandemic.