'We are all safe': No threat or danger to Midway Middle School following 'rumors and confusion'

"A series of unfortunate events have led to considerable disruption and confusion," Principal Jay Fischer wrote to parents.

HEWITT, Texas — The video above was published in 2020.

There is no credible threat or any danger to students and staff at Midway Middle School, according to a Midway ISD email to parents sent Friday afternoon.

"A series of unfortunate events have led to considerable disruption and confusion," the letter by Principal Jay Fischer starts.

According to the principal, a student first set off a false lockdown at the middle school. A different student was reported scared by this false lockdown, thought they heard a gunshot -- "which did not happen," Fischer wrote -- and called 911.

Officers still responded to the school and proceeded to sweep the building and check every room, Fischer wrote.

"At this point, there has not been a credible threat or any actual danger to our students, but certainly there are plenty of rumors and confusion," he wrote. "We are all safe and appreciate the quick and thorough response of our first responders to verify the situation."