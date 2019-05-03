KILLEEN, Texas — A Nolan Middle School student was arrested Tuesday for making a fake bomb threat against the school, Killeen Independent School District said.

The 12-year-old, sixth-grade student was taken into custody by KISD police after the student confessed to making up the threat, KISD officials said. The child is charged with making a terroristic threat, which is a felony.

This is “a very serious crime,” Superintendent John Craft said.

“There is no threat to the safety of our students. KISD police thoroughly searched the building and determined there was no bomb,” Principal Lolly Garcia said in a phone call to parents.

Another student who posted a rumor about the threat on social media also will be disciplined, the district said.

“Please talk to your children and help us to get them to understand that making a threat against the school is a very serious crime and that if they do it, we will arrest them and send them to jail,” Craft said. “Please also talk to your children about not spreading these kinds of rumors because this needlessly alarms students and parents alike. Any student who is found to be recklessly spreading hoax reports like this will face discipline from the school.”

It was not immediately known what punishments the students will face.

