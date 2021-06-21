Nolanville residents asked to conserve water Monday due to broken water pump

With the pump being out, officials said it's difficult to fill water tanks.

NOLANVILLE, Texas — Nolanville, Texas residents are being asked by officials to conserve their water on Monday due to a broken water pump.

In a news release, the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 said it discovered that the water pump was out, thus making it difficult to fill water tanks.

"The water district is asking customers to please refrain from doing any lawn watering and any excess water usage today until we can get the pump repaired and restored," the news release said.

If you have any questions, they say to call Bell County WCID No. 3 at 254-698-6885.