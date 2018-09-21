NOLANVILLE, Texas — Doctors said Elaina Castilleja's scoliosis would eventually cause her to fold in half and only gave her one year to live, but she was a fighter. Elaina was ten years old when she passed away Saturday.

The Nolanville girl was blind and battling cerebral palsy as well as severe scoliosis for those ten years

Her death comes after a year of completing bucket list items with her family. During the year she visited Disney World and some water parks too.

Castilleja's grandmother who raised the girl since she was little said those trips are some of her favorite memories.

"Disney World was fun. She was just smiling and laughing, and grandpa would take her into the water and sit down with her and she would just relax," her grandmother Rebecca Villarreal said.

Family members said the fun came to a screeching halt over the weekend.

According to family, Castilleja was fine on Friday but by Saturday she was in the emergency room preparing for her final moments. Castilleja's aunt Rosa Moreno said she is still trying to process it all.

"It still hasn't hit me," Moreno said. "I'm still waiting for it to click that she's not here. I mean I have no words."

Family members said Castilleja was a true light in this world that will be missed, but added they know she's now free and in a better place.

"I miss you," Villarreal said. "Go fly and run, no more wheelchair, no more medicine and no more hurting."

Family members said they plan to keep Castilleja's legacy alive by laughing, being kind and spending family time together.

To help the family with funeral expenses go here:

© 2018 KCEN