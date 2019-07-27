WACO, Texas — A non-profit created by a 13-year-old held a gift drop for the Waco Police Department Friday.

Sam Cisneros said he started "A Break for the Blue" to show appreciation for the officers who risk their lives to keep communities safe.

During the gift drop, Cisneros presented officers with hundreds of gift cards and provided them with pizza and coffee.

Cisneros said he wants appreciation to become a trend and hopes people will recognize the sacrifices police make for their communities.

