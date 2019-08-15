Service members and military families who have been affected by national disasters in the past two years may be eligible for disaster recovery assistance thanks to a San Antonio based non-profit.

Operation Homefront said it's prepared to help military personnel and their families who need help with home repairs or financial troubles thanks to a generous donation.

According to Operation Homefront's critical financial assistance page, actively serving military members in pay grades E1 to E6 with legal dependents or wounded, ill or injured service members are eligible for assistance. Any post 9/11 wounded, ill or injured service member with medical documentation and an honorable discharge within the past seven years may also receive help.

Anyone applying must have been impacted by a natural disaster since July 2017 to qualify.

Applicants must log in or create an account to apply online. Families can also call Operation Homefront directly at 877-264-3968 and a caseworker will assist them in completing a disaster-related application.

Requests must be submitted before Sept. 20.

