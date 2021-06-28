Mom gives birth to 16, not 101 Dalmatian puppies near San Antonio

The new dogs were welcomed into the world at a vet clinic in Fredericksburg where a team was standing by to help after one of the puppies became breech.

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — It's one thing to delivery a few puppies, but quite another to help a dog deliver 16 of them. That's what happened last week at the Fredericksburg Veterinary Center.

"It was all hands on deck this morning at Fredericksburg Veterinary Center for an Emergency C-section!" the clinic posted on Facebook.

After the mother dog, Luna, delivered five of the puppies, one became breech and needed some human intervention.

Some of the photos shared on social media showed the newborns together in a huge laundry basket with their mother looking at them. Dr. Brittni Turner explained how it went down.

"Luna was able to have five of the puppies naturally, then her labor stopped progressing and the owner was immediately concerned and called me and we met at the clinic. We took an X-ray and saw that the puppy trying to enter the birth canal had its head malpositioned and was not going to be able to come out on it's own. I was so focused on the surgery preparation, I didn't even check the number of puppies left inside," Turner said.

As of Monday afternoon, the post had almost 2,000 shares on Facebook. KENS 5 reached out to the clinic and they had some great news to share:

"All puppies have been spoken for thanks to social media," Turner told us.

Turner said the next few minutes was totally surprising for everyone.