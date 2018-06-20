Protestors in Waco said they are sending the message, "not on my watch" to the Trump administration.

It is all in response to the "zero tolerance" policy that separates parents from children who come into the United States illegally from the Mexican border.

Waco mom Christina Laredo said when she saw the images of children being split up from the families on the Mexican border she was horrified.



“I don’t want my children to think this is the way it’s supposed to be in America,” Laredo said. “As a child I was not raised like this. My heart hurts for the babies and the mothers who are without their children.”



Other Wacoans felt the same, so they gathered at Heritage Square in opposition to a "zero tolerance" policy that separates children of adults who are suspected of crossing the border illegally. The rally was organized by a Waco pastor Jamie McGlothlin who wanted to take action.



“We believe that every life of every child, no matter where they are from, no matter your political opinions on immigration. We believe that children are sacred in Gods eyes,” McGlothlin said.



According to the Department of Homeland Security, since April, nearly 2,000 children were separated from their parents who came into the U.S. illegally. In Washington, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said President Donald Trump is not to blame.



“He doesn’t want to see family separation,” Gidley said. “No one does. But what no one is talking about is that it’s the law. We have to follow the law.”



Laredo said she thinks the policy is inhumane.



"I’m losing sleep. I’m literally sick to my stomach behind this. I do feel strongly about it. Wherever people decide to protest. I’m going to follow," Laredo said.

Tuesday's rally started in Heritage Square but ended at the Waco office of Congressman Bill Flores.

McGlothlin said they were told by one of Flores' assistants that Flores was scheduled to meet with President Trump Tuesday to discuss the Zero Tolerance policy.

U.S Representative Bill Flores (R-Texas) issued the response below regarding immigration policies:

“We are a nation of immigrants and we are also a nation of laws. Our current immigration system is broken and inadequate to meet the needs of our modern economy and to keep hardworking American families safe. “Every American that breaks the law is subject to criminal prosecution. If a prosecuted person is a parent, they are separated from their family because the American legal system does not place children in jail with a parent. Under such circumstances, their children live with relatives, are placed in foster care or placed in a state children’s home. “Similarly, when immigrants are apprehended for illegally crossing the border, they face criminal prosecution for breaking the law. If an adult is apprehended with children, the Department of Justice will not incarcerate those children accompanying the adult. While the adults are detained and prosecuted for illegal entry, the children are transferred to the Department of Health and Human Services to be cared for during the legal proceedings. Once the matter is adjudicated, the children can reunite with their adult family member prior to deportation. “Like all crimes, the act of crossing the border illegally should not be tolerated. That said, I am working with my fellow colleagues in Congress to address the failures of our immigration system in a way that allows families to stay together while awaiting adjudication of their case. “President Trump is correct to enforce the law. Previous administrations, through a policy of selective enforcement, simply processed and released illegal immigrants and their families – more commonly known as ‘catch and release.' They were then expected to honor a court summons for a later date, usually months in the future. Many illegal immigrants ignore those court summons, and coupled with selective enforcement of the law, this policy further weakens our nation’s broken immigration system. “This week, the House is expected to vote on two bills to strengthen border security and to reform our broken immigration system. The Securing America's Future Act works to enhance border security, end chain migration, terminate the Visa Lottery to move our immigration system toward a more merit-based system, make e-verify mandatory, crack down on sanctuary cites, address visa overstays and provide lawful status for current DACA recipients. The Border Security and Immigration Reform Act addresses all four of President Trump’s pillars for immigration reform – strengthens border security, eliminates the Visa Lottery, eliminates chain migration in favor of merit-based immigration, and provides lawful status for most of the current population of Dreamers. I look forward to supporting each of these bills as they authorize and fund increased border security, offer equitable solutions for the Dreamer population and create a fairer immigration system for all by closing previous loopholes that allowed for selective enforcement over the years.”

