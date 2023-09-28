NTSB report sheds light on details of fatal airplane crash in Huntsville

The seven-page document released by the National Transportation Safety Board points to an engine failure as the major reason why the plane crashed.

Example video title will go here for this video

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released a report on a fatal plane crash that killed a father and his son on Sept. 6.

The seven-page document points to an engine failure as the major reason why the Cessna 150-K plane with Ethan and Elijah Bishop onboard crashed.

Prior to the crash, shortly before noon that day, the pilot and plane were looking to make a regular landing at the Huntsville Municipal Airport. However, about 500 feet above the ground, the aircraft's engine failed.

When the engine failure occurred, the plane became unstable. The pilot attempted to re-stabilize the plane afterwards by making a 180° turn to the left to land on another runway, but the plane only turned about 90° before crashing into the ground.

While a preliminary investigation of the engine by the NTSB didn't reveal anything out of the ordinary, it was noted that there was debris in the fuel system, which may have affected fuel flow to the engine.

Click here to download the full seven-page document.

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Also on KAGS: