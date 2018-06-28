GATESVILLE, Texas - When the Coryell Memorial Hospital exploded Tuesday, 78 people were evacuated from The Meadows, a nearby nursing home.

Of those, 20 were taken across town to Hillside Medical Lodge, including Waverly Berry, 92.

"I was doing some coloring and then there was a big boom and I thought, 'My goodness, what in the world,'" Berry said.

The residents evacuated were only able to take the clothing on their backs.

That's a large part of why Susie Woods, Public Relations director at Hillside, said she took to Facebook. Within minutes, she said several calls came in to see what was needed.

"I got calls from the building and they were like, 'Find out what's going on and if we need to help,'" Woods said. "We were immediately up there within 15 minutes."

Wednesday, countless volunteers brought enough supplies to fill an office in the front of Hillside's facility.

Ten volunteers spent their day making sure it got to residents in need, often within an hour.

"It's just what you do," Annie May said. "When something happens, we're there for each other. We're a tight-nit community. Everybody loves everybody, and anything we can do to help, it's just kind of what we do here."

Residents like Berry have taken notice.

"I've seen so many good people in the world for one thing," Berry said. "They've been so wonderful about all of this."

