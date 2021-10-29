Sheriff defends decision to charge former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

The filing took prosecutors and the accuser's attorney by surprise when Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple filed the complaint with a local court on Thursday.

CLARKSVILLE, N.Y. — A New York sheriff is defending his decision to file a complaint against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo that accuses the Democrat of a misdemeanor sex crime.

The filing took prosecutors and the accuser's attorney by surprise when Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple filed the complaint with a local court on Thursday.

The Sheriff said they didn't realize the filing would go through so fast.

Sheriff Apple said, " Well, we had numerous conversations, but we would have liked to present it, and everything, sat down with the DA.. explained exactly what we had. I would have also liked to have the courtesy to reach out to Miss Glavin (Cuomo's attorney) and explain what we had and what the next process would be. Again, things change and doesn't always work out as planned."

Cuomo resigned in August amid a sexual harassment scandal. The Democrat denies the allegations.

Cuomo's spokesperson, Rich Azzopardi, issued this statement Thursday evening after the charge was filed.



"’Accidentally’ filing a criminal charge without notification and consent of the prosecuting body doesn’t pass the laugh test and this process reeks of Albany politics and perhaps worse. The fact that the AG — as predicted — is about to announce a run for governor is lost on no one. The truth about what happened with this cowboy sheriff will come out.”

The governor's attorney, Rita Glavin issued this statement after the sheriff's press conference.



“The Governor did not assault Ms. Commisso on November 16, November 25, some day in November when she was tasked with taking a photograph, December 7, or any other date.

“What Sheriff Apple did not say today is that the allegation is totally uncorroborated, and has been evolving since March. What Sheriff Apple did say about doing a “separate” investigation from the DA, with “our victim,” speaks volumes about his professed objectivity.

“The timing of this charge, on the eve of Tish James announcing her run for Governor, is highly suspect and should give all of us pause that the heavy hand of politics is behind this decision.

“We expect clear-headed people will make better decisions going forward, but should this case move forward we are prepared to vigorously defend the Governor and challenge every aspect of the specious, inconsistent and uncorroborated allegations made against him.”