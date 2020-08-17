Odessa citizens hold rally for 'Save Our Children'

Attendees worked to raise awareness for child sex trafficking.

ODESSA, Texas — A group of Odessans were out in full force Saturday for a cause they believe in.

The group rallied for "Save our children", a movement dedicated to raise awareness for child sex trafficking and pedophelia.

Attendees brought signs to Prosperity Bank in North Grant Avenue.

"People need to stop thinking it's not happening and stop thinking it's a conspiracy theory, 4,000 kids a day go missing," said Scott Rodrigues, one of the attendees.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reports that one in six runaways reported to their organization in 2019 was likely a victim of child sex trafficking. Additionally, the average age of victims is roughly 15 years old.

To help the cause, you can visit the NCMEC website to learn how to identify the signs and support victims' recoveries.