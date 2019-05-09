TEAGUE, Texas — A shooting involving an officer in Teague is under investigation, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The shooting was reported Tuesday morning at a home on Main Street near 3rd Street.
It is unclear what led to the shooting or who was injured.
A 6 News crew is headed to the area. We will bring you updates as they become available.
