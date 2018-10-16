WOODWAY — On Monday night, four Woodway officers received a life-saving award from the Woodway city council after pulling an unconscious man out of his burning home.

In September, Former Baylor Professor Dale Allen's home caught on fire from an electrical problem.

"Its pretty rare sometimes that you are in the right place at the right time and you are just thankful that you are there," said Mason.

Corporal Terry Mason, Assistant Chief Larry Adams, Officer Sean Fallon and Corporal Derek Wall were all honored in tonight's meeting. Allen was taken to the Parkland Hospital in Dallas for treatment. According to the Woodway Police Chief he is still in the ICU, but is alert.

