1 officer remains in 'grave condition,' other officer released from hospital after being shot by man in St. Louis

The officer who is in grave condition is 29 years old

ST. LOUIS — One of the officers who was shot in south St. Louis is in 'grave condition,' police said on Sunday.

Two officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were shot on Saturday evening while responding to a call.

According to a spokesperson from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, one of the officers – a 29-year-old man with nearly four years of service – remains in ‘grave’ condition. The second injured officer – a 30-year-old man with under one year of service – has been released from the hospital.

A 43-year-old man was taken into custody after about a 12-hour standoff with officers. Police said he was transported to a hospital for evaluation and then released into their custody.

The incident began around 5:45 p.m. when the two police officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 3700 block of Hartford, which is near Tower Grove Park.

The suspect ordered a couple out of their home at gunpoint after the shooting and remained barricaded there for hours. That suspect did not know the couple.

A spokesperson for the police department said they never located any victims of the original shooting call. Anyone with information should contact police.

On Sunday morning, 5 On Your Side’s Casey Nolen spoke to the couple who was forced out of their home at gunpoint by the suspect. Steve and Mimi said it must have been their "guardian angels" who got them out of the house.

8 officers have been shot in the city since June 1

“Our officers have been going through a lot this summer.” Hayden said. "It's very disturbing, we're just trying to do our job," he said.

Hayden said a total of eight officers have been shot in the line of duty since June 1.

On Saturday, there were more than two dozen police officers are outside the emergency room at Saint Louis University Hospital.

5 On Your Side's Justina Coronel spoke to a woman who was out to eat in the popular area.

"We got here and pulled up to get a quick bite to eat at the diner and then police were everywhere, and then told us to move down here. We heard reports that two officers were shot and somebody barricaded themselves in. You heard the ambulance and sirens... it was just like a movie, they came in and shut the street down. There was lot of people and people that were working, it’s pretty active so they moved us for safety," Sara Turnbull said.

Leaders react after officers shot in St. Louis

Missouri Governor Mike Parson shared the following tweet:

Two @SLMPD officers were shot by a gunman tonight while protecting St. Louis citizens, and they are now hospitalized. Teresa & I are praying for the officers and their families. Chief Hayden said this makes eight STL officers shot since June. This violence must end! #BackTheBlue https://t.co/bT97CdfBHY — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) August 30, 2020

Statement from St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson:

“What happened today is deeply upsetting and troubling. We’ve had eight officers now shot in the line of duty since June 1. I ask that everyone please keep the injured officers from tonight in their thoughts and prayers, in addition to all the men and women of the SLMPD and their friends, family and loved ones.”

Statement from Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner: