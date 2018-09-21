KILLEEN, Texas — Rep. John Carter and Rep. Mac Thornberry, who is the chairman of the Armed Services Committee held a joint news conference Friday at the Bernie Beck Gate on Fort Hood. The conference was held to showcase current projects and discuss future needs for the military base.

Carter and Thornberry are working on the military budget for 2019 after the budget was slashed two years ago by 20 percent and then boosted in 2019 by 10 percent.

They both said they were excited about what the funding would mean for Fort Hood, Central Texas and the U.S. military.

