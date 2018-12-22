CORSICANA, Texas — Corsicana police have identified the suspect accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife and her sister before turning the gun on himself Friday night.

Officials said Nancy Castillo, 28, called 911 around 9:45 p.m. to report her sister, 27-year-old Vanesa Mendoza, was outside arguing with her estranged husband, 36-year-old Rosalio Mendoza.

Castillo told the dispatcher she was in the house with three children, according to police. While on the line, she said heard a gunshot.

The dispatcher told Castillo to find a place to hide, and she managed to get the three kids, ages 7, 3 and 1, through a window to safety, according to police.

Police said when officers got to the house they found Castillo lying in the front yard with gunshot wounds. Officials said police and paramedics tried to save her but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

When officers broke in the front door of the home, they found Rosalio Mendoza dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

Vanesa Mendoza was found shot to death with near the back patio door.

Officials said investigation revealed the suspected gunman forced his way into the home through the back door, shot his estranged wife then shot her sister as she tried to escape through a bedroom window before he turned the gun on himself.

