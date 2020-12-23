Officials looking for Copperas Cove arson suspect

The Copperas Cove Fire Marshal's Office is searching for a man they believe started a fire in a vehicle on Dec. 22.

The Copperas Cove Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the 300 block of Casa Drive Tuesday afternoon shortly after 3:15 p.m. Upon arrival, the vehicle was found engulfed in flames, according to a release from the fire marshal's office.

Surveillance video shows a man walking away from the vehicle right before the fire, the release detailed. The fire marshal's office determined the fire to be arson and is still under investigation.