Officials looking for Copperas Cove arson suspect

The Copperas Cove Fire Marshal's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an arson case that happened December 22.
The Copperas Cove Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the 300 block of Casa Drive Tuesday afternoon shortly after 3:15 p.m. Upon arrival, the vehicle was found engulfed in flames, according to a release from the fire marshal's office.
Surveillance video shows a man walking away from the vehicle right before the fire, the release detailed. The fire marshal's office determined the fire to be arson and is still under investigation.
The fire marshal's office asks than anyone with information of the incident or the suspect call the fire marshal's office at 254-542-2514 ext. 6303 or Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.