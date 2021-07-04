Officials responding to small plane crash in Killeen

One person was in the plane that crashed in the area of E. Trimmier Road and Stagecoach Road the evening of July 4.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department and other area agencies responded to a small plane crash near E. Trimmier Road the evening on July 4.

Officers were sent to the area of E. Trimmier Road and Stagecoach Road in reference to the crash shortly before 5:30 p.m., police said. One person was in the plane, officials reported. The aircraft left New Braunfels Regional Airport and was headed to Skylark Field Airport when it crashed., police said.

Police said they do not know what caused the crash at this time as the investigation continues. The status of the person in the plane is unknown at this time.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash, including the Killeen Fire Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

