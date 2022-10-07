AMBER Alert issued for missing East Texas newborn

Officials issued an AMBER Alert for Sonni Ray Melike, a 2-week-old baby who was reportedly taken by Sylvia Nicole Norman, 31.

POLK COUNTY, Texas — Officials have issued an AMBER Alert for Sonni Ray Melike, a 2-week-old baby, out of Livingston.

Melike is 19 inches long and weighs 8 lbs. She has brown hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and diaper.

Police are also looking for Sylvia Nicole Norman, 31, in connection with Melike's abduction.

Norman stands 5'1 and weighs about 115 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes, with tattoos on her back and left arm. She was wearing a white shirt with blue shorts and white leggings underneath.

Officials say the child is believed to be in grave danger.