AMBER Alert issued for missing East Texas newborn

POLK COUNTY, Texas — Officials have issued an AMBER Alert for Sonni Ray Melike, a 2-week-old baby, out of Livingston.
Melike is 19 inches long and weighs 8 lbs. She has brown hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and diaper.
Police are also looking for Sylvia Nicole Norman, 31, in connection with Melike's abduction.
Norman stands 5'1 and weighs about 115 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes, with tattoos on her back and left arm. She was wearing a white shirt with blue shorts and white leggings underneath.
Officials say the child is believed to be in grave danger.
Any information regarding Melike's abduction, call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 936-327-6810.