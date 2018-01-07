There's nothing more patriotic than lighting fireworks on the Fourth of July. Days before the holiday, commissioners in McLennan County issued a burn ban.

In June, fire crews throughout McLennan County have battled a number of grass fires. According to the McLennan County Emergency Management Coordinator Frank Patterson, the burn ban does not restrict the use of fireworks, but people should still use an extra amount of caution.

"Avoid launching them into grassy areas, heavy grassy areas things of that nature because of the potential of starting a fire,” said Patterson.

Some fireworks like sparklers may seem safer but Patterson says even a sparkler can do damage.

"When sparklers are done that little medal rod is still extremely hot. Just don’t throw that on the ground, especially in a grassy area," said Patterson.

“While lighting fireworks is legal in unincorporated McLennan county, that's not the case in Waco, and it could be costly.

"Throughout this weekend and going into the fourth of July the Waco Police Department and Waco Fire Department will be out monitoring. If we find someone using fireworks we will issue a citation and it will be up to a $2,000 fine.”

They say for safety reasons they are urging resident not to light fireworks at all.

"We've seen things as far as the loss of fingers head injuries, eye injuries second and third degree burns as a result of using consumer fireworks."

The burn ban will stay in effect until the county gets out of a drought.

