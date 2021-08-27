Navy corpsman from northern Ohio among those killed in Kabul attack

The family of Maxton William Soviak is asking for privacy at this time.

ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Maxton William Soviak, a man from northern Ohio serving as a corpsman in the U.S. Navy, was among those killed in the Kabul attack in Afghanistan on Thursday.

Soviak's mother confirmed his death with 3News' Mark Naymik on Friday morning. She also provided Soviak's photo and says the family is asking for privacy.

The Navy also confirmed in a brief statement Friday that one of their sailors was killed during the attack at the Abbey gate in Kabul, but did not provide many details at this time.

“We mourn the loss of this Sailor and we offer our deepest condolences to the loved ones of our fallen shipmate,” according to the Navy’s statement.

Our news partners at WTOL in Toledo report that Soviak was a 2017 graduate of Edison High School.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation Thursday afternoon regarding the deadly attack, saying there will be action taken against those responsible.

“We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay."

The attack killed at least 13 U.S. troops and 95 Afghans, according to the latest update Friday.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, meanwhile, has ordered all American flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the lives lost in the Kabul attack. The order, which also includes Ohio flags, must be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds until sunset on Monday, Aug. 30.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) gave the following statement:

“Jane and I are heartbroken by the death of Max Soviak, a Navy Fleet Marine Force Hospital Corpsman from Berlin Heights, who lost his life in the service of his country. He was a hero who died serving with his Marine brothers helping to save fellow countrymen and our Afghan allies. We mourn his loss and are praying for his family and friends.”

Jeff Sites, who is running in Ohio's Fourth Congressional District, issued the following statement Friday: “I offer my deepest condolences to Max Soviak’s family and to everyone who loved him. Our community and our state are grieving with you, and Max’s service and sacrifice will not be forgotten.”

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09) released the following statement Friday after news of Soviak's death broke:

“Our nation mourns the loss of Navy Corpsman Max Soviak, whose uncommon courage in the face of unfathomable danger ensured the safe passage of countless civilians. We will never be able to repay the debt we owe him, but we will be forever grateful for his willingness to serve when America needed him most. Our hearts go out to his family during this time, and we lift them up in prayer that they may find comfort in his memory.”

EHOVE Career Center, where Soviak attended during high school, released the following statement regarding the Navy corpsman's death:

"All of EHOVE was saddened to hear of the loss of Max Soviak, a medic serving in the US Navy who was killed in an attack on the Kabul airport on Thursday. He was in the EHOVE Electrical Tech Class of 2017 and from Edison High School.

Prior to joining the Navy, Max attended EHOVE Career Center for his junior and senior years. He was enrolled in the Electrical Tech program which teaches students how to work with residential and industrial wiring systems.

Anytime we lose a student, we lose a part of our school family and the loss is deeply felt. Our thoughts are with Max’s family and friends at this time. Along with all federal buildings, we will be flying our flag at half-staff to honor Max and the other victims.

Electrical Tech instructor Vince Ragnoni was Max’s instructor for half of every school day for two full years. “Max and I had many good conversations about his future and going into the military. I was proud of him for choosing to serve. He was so friendly, very competitive, and was always pulling shenanigans. He liked to get people to laugh. I was honored to have been able to have him as a student. His parents were so supportive, and you knew he was very loved.”

EHOVE staff and students send their condolences and support to the entire Soviak family."