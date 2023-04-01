Wanna work at a new golf resort? 1,000 jobs are up for grabs in North Texas

FRISCO, Texas — The Omni PGA Frisco Resort, slated to open in May 2023, is recruiting to hire more than 1,000 employees for its 660-acre golf-centered campus.
According to the resort's public relations team, full-time, part-time and seasonal on-property opportunities are available with competitive benefits including: hotel, meal and recreation discounts, health & wellness insurance benefits, retirement planning & 401(k) match, personal & professional development programs, Omni Circle, student tuition reimbursements, sign-on bonuses for applicable opportunities and more.
Jobs up for grabs include administrative to operations and more than 130 leadership positions.
"The travel and hospitality industry is back in high demand and the need for top talent has never been greater than it is today," said Jeff Smith, Vice President and Managing Director for Omni PGA Frisco Resort. "We have an exceptional variety of positions that foster career satisfaction and offer opportunity for growth in different fields. Whether you're surprising and delighting our guests at our resort, supporting the care and maintenance of our championship or elevating the standard of service, we have more than 1,000 opportunities for to you begin your new career at Omni PGA Frisco Resort. We’d love to have you join our family.”
A hiring event will be held Friday, Feb. 3, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at UNT New College, located at 12995 Preston Road in Frisco.
Those interested in a job can also apply in advance on omnipgafriscocareers.com.
For more information on the venue, click here.
More Texas headlines: