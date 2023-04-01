Wanna work at a new golf resort? 1,000 jobs are up for grabs in North Texas

"The travel and hospitality industry is back in high demand and the need for top talent has never been greater than it is today," said Jeff Smith, Vice President and Managing Director for Omni PGA Frisco Resort. "We have an exceptional variety of positions that foster career satisfaction and offer opportunity for growth in different fields. Whether you're surprising and delighting our guests at our resort, supporting the care and maintenance of our championship or elevating the standard of service, we have more than 1,000 opportunities for to you begin your new career at Omni PGA Frisco Resort. We’d love to have you join our family.”