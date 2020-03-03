WACO, Texas — In the month of March, five On the Border locations across the state, including the ones in Waco and College Station, are partnering with Tito’s Handcrafted Vodka to raise money for Canine Companions for Independence. CCI is a national non-profit that provides assistance dogs, free of charge, to adults, children and veterans with disabilities.

Jaia is Jody Copp and his son Calan’s CCI dog. The three-year-old lab-retriever mix helps Calan through many daily tasks. She opens doors, picks things up off the ground and offers him lots of snuggles. Jody said she’s been a huge help, both physically and emotionally.

Bryan Harding, Senior Director of Development for Canine Companions for Independence, said dogs like Jaia can make all the difference for families like the Copps. These dogs go through intensive training and are provided free of charge to help people living with disabilities. The non-profit runs completely off donations from fundraisers and generous donations from individuals and businesses across the country.

In March, five On the Border locations are taking part in a fundraiser for CCI. With every donation, you’ll receive a coupon for $5 dollars off every $15 you spend at On the Border.

