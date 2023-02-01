ONCOR working to restore power to thousands following ice storm in Central Texas

According to the Oncor outage map, the majority of outages were in Bell County.

TEXAS, USA — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers without power across Central Texas Wednesday morning.

According to the Oncor outage map, The hardest hit areas were east of Temple towards the Rosebud and Cameron area. Bell County currently has more than 4,000 residents without power, according to ONCOR.

The map also showed customers without power in Killeen, Belton, Harker Heights and Waco.

The outages were not as widespread in McLennan County, according to the outages map.

Heart of Texas Electric Co-op (HOTEC), said crews are responding to outages in McGregor.

Service has been restored to 300 residences and businesses, according to HOTEC. Approximately 1,100 meters were still without power.

"All crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible", according to HOTEC.

ONCOR is also updating outages around Central Texas.

"Customers are encouraged to stay weather aware, check in on family members and neighbors and be cautious on roadways. If you see a downed power line, stay away, keep pets and others away and call 911 immediately", as stated on ONCOR's website.

Oncor said its crews are also working to restore power outages in the area:

"Travel conditions are hazardous and temperatures remain below freezing, but crews and resources experienced in working in extreme weather conditions are working around the clock to restore power. Ice accumulation is posing the greatest impact to electric delivery service as it accumulates on power lines and weighs down tree limbs, causing them to significantly sag or break onto power lines."

Outages can be reported by texting "OUT" to 66267, using the MyOncor app or calling 888-313-4747.

Anyone dealing with an outage can find a warming shelter on the KCEN website or by visiting TDEM.texas.gov/warm.

As of 9:55 a.m., Feb. 1, the Texas power grid was operating on 6,385 megawatts of operating reserved power, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas website.