KILLEEN, Texas —

After conducting a traffic enforcement detail, the Killeen Police Department stopped and ticketed one violator on Wednesday, according to the Killeen PD.

This detail came after the Killeen PD partnered with the Killeen Independent School District to address complaints about drivers failing to stop for school buses dropping off and picking up students.

During the detail, a traffic unit officer road one of the school buses for an entire bus route. The officer called out locations and violations to officers in the area. This happened on a bus route in the northeast area of Killeen from about 6:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Many community members, Killeen PD members and members of the school district were excited about this project, the Killeen PD said.

The Killeen PD said that they would like to thank all drivers who comply with the law. They said they intend to expand this detail to other parts of Killeen.

