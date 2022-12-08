Man dies after he crashes into a construction vehicle in Copperas Cove, police say

Police say a medical emergency played a factor in the deadly crash.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove Police say a man died after he crashed into a construction vehicle in the 1800 block of East Business Highway 190 on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

According to police, the man was identified as 34-year-old Ali Hussein Ibrahim of Kempner, Texas.

Police say on Wednesday night around 7:20 p.m. officers responded to a crash involving a wrong-way driver.

Police say when they arrived it was apparent the man was suffering from a medical emergency.

While attempting to assist, the man did not respond to officers requests. After police helped him out of his car, it was obvious his condition was quickly getting worse, police say.

According to police the man stopped breathing and life-saving measures were performed by officers and Copperas Cove EMS.

Police say EMS took the man to AdventHealth Hospital in Killeen where he was pronounced dead by Cliff Coleman, Justice of the Peace.

No other information is available at this time.