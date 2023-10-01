21-year-old killed in head-on collision in Milam County, Texas DPS says

According to authorities, the crash occurred when a driver attempted to pass a car on Farm to Market 485.

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS says a 21-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash in Milam County on Farm to Market 485 at about 7:52 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.

According to Texas DPS, the two-car crash occurred when the woman, who was driving a 2017 Volvo SUV, attempted to pass a car in front of her while traveling west on Farm to Market 485.

Texas DPS says a 32-year-old man in a 2011 Ford F-350 was traveling in the opposite direction when the Volvo crossed into his lane.

The man tried to avoid the Volvo by swerving into a ditch, but the cars still collided head-on, Texas DPS says.

According to Texas DPS, the Volvo caught on fire after the collision and burned.

Justice of the Peace Greg Hoelscher pronounced the woman dead at the scene, Texas DPS says.

The identity of the woman has not been released as this crash investigation is still open.

