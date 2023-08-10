One dead after multi-car crash on TX 236

Texas DPS said the crash occurred around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after a multi-car crash along TX 236, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS Troopers said they responded to the crash around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9 near the Coryell/Bell County line.

According to DPS, the crash occurred between a Dodge Ram truck traveling northbound on TX 236 and a Ford F-350 hauling a trailer traveling westbound on SH 36.

DPS said the driver of the Ram truck, a 65-year-old man from Temple, TX, failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and struck the Ford F-350.

A passenger in the Dodge Ram, identified by DPS as 66-year-old Patricia Fischer Shaw, reportedly died on the scene. DPS said next of kin have been notified.

No further information has been given at this time.

DPS said they wish to remind drivers to be certain the roadway is clear before entering an intersection.