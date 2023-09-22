Bell County: One dead, another injured in shooting

According to police, one victim was treated and released from the hospital.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Department announced that 42-year-old Cody Kinslow died in a shooting on Thursday, Sept. 21.

According to the department, deputies went to the 9000 block of Little Flock Road at about 9:54 a.m. in response to a shooting.

The department says a woman was found in the area suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital where she was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the department, Kinslow was also found inside the home, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Kinslow was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey.

The Bell County Sheriff's Department Criminal Investigation Division says this investigation is ongoing and it is being assisted by the DPS Texas Rangers.

There is currently no other information available.

6 News will update with the latest