One dead after fatal crash in Waco

The crash reportedly occurred along I-35 on Monday, Dec. 12.

WACO, Texas — A 51-year-old man has died after a being struck by a vehicle in Waco, reported the Waco Police Department.

According to the department, the man was trying to cross Interstate 35 on foot when he was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet Trax traveling north. The accident occurred on Monday, Dec. 12.

Police stated that officers responded to the crash around 6:45 p.m. Officers said that they notified Waco PD's Crash Reconstructionist Team, the Waco PD Crime Scene Unit, Waco PD Victim Services and McLennan County Justice of the Peace Lee, who all responded to the scene.

Waco PD reported that the man struck by the vehicle died of his injuries. The victim's name has not been released as police notify next of kin.

WPD said that the case is still under investigation. No further information has been released at this time.